ST Podcast: Modern zi char (food); Madonna's new album Madame X (music)

Life Picks 39: What to do in Singapore July 4-18: Modern zi char (food); Madonna's new album Madame X (music)

7:26 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, host Melissa Sim is joined by colleagues Tan Hsueh Yun and Boon Chan, who chat about Enjoy Eating House & Bar at Kam Leng Hotel (383 Jalan Besar), which has dishes such as Ugly Cabbage In Fish Sauce, Sauteed Otah and Chef Joel's Chendol Panna Cotta .

Also, check out Madonna's new album Madame X. The pop queen's 14th album debuted at No 1. on the Billboard 200 chart.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

