ST Podcast: Michelin Guide recommendations

Life Picks Ep 50: What to do in Singapore Sept 19 to Oct 3: Michelin Guide recommendations

13:26 min

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, deputy editor of Life Melissa Sim chats with colleagues Tan Hsueh Yun, Wong Ah Yoke and Eunice Quek about some of their favourite Bib Gourmand and Michelin-starred eateries. Also, get some expert tips on off-menu items at these award-winning restaurants.

