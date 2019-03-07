ST Podcast: March school holiday ideas like otter-watching and bonding with your children

Life Picks Ep 25 Season 2 (March 7) - Otter-watching and bonding with your children in a hotel's interactive play space during the March school holidays

7:29 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks, and if you're a visiting tourist.

This week, Melissa Sim hosts colleague Jan Lee who recommends Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore, which has designed and built a 1,872 sq m interactive play space called Buds By Shangri-La for children, catering to both hotel guests and non-hotel guests as well as the The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore which offers children a chance to experience indoor glamping with a package called Ritz Kids Night Safari Adventures.

Rates to book a room at the Shangri-La begin at $380 and rates for rooms under the Ritz Kids Night Safari Adventures start from $650 per night.

Toh Wen Li recommends a morning of otter-watching. Head down to the Kallang River at 6am and try your luck at spotting the Bishan family, one of about 10 otter families around Singapore.

Watch them eat their first catch of the day, and play fighting with each other.

The March 10 print and online edition of The Sunday Times has a spread of more information.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

