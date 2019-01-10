ST Podcast: Low-budget zombie movie and SSO's 40th anniversary gala

Life Picks Ep 17 (Dec 13) - Watch SSO celebrate 40th anniversary with classics like Dayong Sampan or catch a Japanese zombie flick

4:52 mins

Synopsis: A weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

Check out Japanese zombie movie One Cut Of The Dead, which is part of the Japanese Film Festival or catch the Singapore Symphony Orchestra in concert as the home-grown orchestra celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Both events happen on Jan 18. Which will you choose?

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

