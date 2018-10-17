ST Podcast: Life Picks Ep 9 (Oct 17) - Kit Chan looks back, a special soba joint and an increasingly intimate dance

Life Picks Ep 9 (Oct 17) - Kit Chan looks back, a special soba joint and an increasingly intimate dance

Time: 6.13

Synopsis: A weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

This week, Melissa Sim, Boon Chan and Rebecca Lynne Tan chat about music, food and dance. There's Kit Chan's 25-year retrospective concert (Nov 9 and 10 at Esplanade Theatre), matcha drinks at The Matcha Project at the basement of The Sail and handmade noodles at Tokyo Soba in Tanjong Pagar.

On the artier side is local dance outfit Raw Moves performing Close Company at Goodman Arts Centre from Oct 18 to 20.

Produced by: Melissa Sim

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

