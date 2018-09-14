ST Podcast: Life Picks Ep 4 (Sept 14) - Local hot shots, giant wagyu burger and F1 nights with Jay Chou

Life Picks Ep 4 (Sept 13) - Local hot shots, giant wagyu burger and F1 nights with Jay Chou

5:40 mins

Synopsis: A new weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

We chat about the Family Sharing Wagyu Beef Burger from Trapizza in Siloso Beach, Sentosa, the Singapore International Photography Festival and what to look out for at the F1 concerts.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Send your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

