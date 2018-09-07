ST Podcast: Life Picks Ep 3 (Sept 7) - Brunch with a view and short films by up-and-coming film-makers

Life Picks

Episode 3

Duration: 5:16

Synopsis: A new weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

We chat about The Lazy Breakfast at Andaz Singapore which features a DIY mojito bar, the Viddsee Juree Awards featuring up-and-coming film-makers, and Netflix rom-com To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

