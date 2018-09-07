ST Podcast: Life Picks Ep 3 (Sept 7) - Brunch with a view and short films by up-and-coming film-makers

From left: Life Picks host Melissa Sim with John Lui and Rebecca Lynne Tan on the best places to eat, and unique films and shows to watch this week.
From left: Life Picks host Melissa Sim with John Lui and Rebecca Lynne Tan on the best places to eat, and unique films and shows to watch this week.
Published
54 min ago

Life Picks

Episode 3

Duration: 5:16

Synopsis: A new weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events. 

We chat about The Lazy Breakfast at Andaz Singapore which features a DIY mojito bar, the Viddsee Juree Awards featuring up-and-coming film-makers, and Netflix rom-com To All The Boys I've Loved Before. 

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Send your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://bit.ly/2Px98Lw
On website: http://bit.ly/2P2Si6g
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://bit.ly/2PyJiqs

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Learning meaningful life lessons at JCU
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!