ST Podcast: Life Picks Ep 3 (Sept 7) - Brunch with a view and short films by up-and-coming film-makers

Life Picks
Episode 3
Duration: 5:16
Synopsis: A new weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.
We chat about The Lazy Breakfast at Andaz Singapore which features a DIY mojito bar, the Viddsee Juree Awards featuring up-and-coming film-makers, and Netflix rom-com To All The Boys I've Loved Before.
Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis
Send your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://bit.ly/2Px98Lw
On website: http://bit.ly/2P2Si6g
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://bit.ly/2PyJiqs