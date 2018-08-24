ST Podcast: Life Picks Ep 2 (Aug 24) - What's nasi lemak ice cream like? Celebrating Dick Lee's musicals and Netflix's romcom Set It Up

From left: Host Melissa Sim and guests Yip Wai Yee, Boon Chan and Wong Ah Yoke give you the weekend's Life Picks of the best lifestyle, entertainment, or food to try out.
Synopsis: A new weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events. 

We chat about what makes Cold Stone Creamery's nasi lemak ice cream special and what songs to look forward to in Singapopera, a concert celebrating Dick Lee's musicals on Aug 25 and 26 at the Esplanade Concert Hall.

There is a quick review of Netflix's romantic comedy about a couple (Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs) who are set up by their assistants.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Listeners: Send your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

