ST Podcast: Life Picks Ep 1 (Aug 17) - Cool local rappers, Asians in Hollywood and a fire-producing bicycle

Life Picks

Episode 1

Duration: 6:39 mins

Synopsis: A new weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

We chat about local rappers hitting the stage at Baybeats, exhilarating acts at the Night Festival and some hits and misses of the much-anticipated film Crazy Rich Asians.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

