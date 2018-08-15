ST Podcast: Life Picks Ep 1 (Aug 17) - Cool local rappers, Asians in Hollywood and a fire-producing bicycle

From left: Life Picks podcast host Melissa Sim is with John Lui, Olivia Ho and Anjali Raguraman to highlight Singapore's entertainment and lifestyle picks over the coming weekend and week ahead.
Published
Aug 15, 2018, 5:32 pm SGT

Life Picks

Episode 1

Duration: 6:39  mins

Synopsis: A new weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events. 

We chat about local rappers hitting the stage at Baybeats, exhilarating acts at the Night Festival and some hits and misses of the much-anticipated film Crazy Rich Asians. 

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Listeners: Send your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: https://omny.fm/shows/st-bt
On website: http://www.straitstimes.com/tags/st-podcasts
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google Podcasts: https://goo.gl/7yYLmn

Topics: 

