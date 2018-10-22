ST Podcast: Life Chats Ep 4 - Actress Janice Koh in The Reunification Of The Two Koreas

Life Chats Ep 4 - Actress Janice Koh in The Reunification Of The Two Koreas

6:23 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times features the best chats with the creators and stars of music, film, books, theatre and more.

Actress Janice Koh stars in the TheatreWorks production - The Reunification Of The Two Koreas. The play is about love and relationships and will be performed in Singapore and France. Koh speaks about the challenging aspects of the play and how she feels about the success of the movie Crazy Rich Asians, which she also acted in.

Produced by: John Lui & Melissa Sim

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt