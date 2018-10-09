ST Podcast: Life Chats Ep 3 - Author Mitch Albom on The Next Person You Meet In Heaven

Life Chats Ep 3 - Author Mitch Albom on The Next Person You Meet In Heaven

6:23 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times features the best chats with the creators and stars of music, film, books, theatre and more.

Author Mitch Albom, who is behind bestselling books such as Tuesdays With Morrie, tells books reporter Olivia Ho about his new book The Next Person You Meet In Heaven, a sequel to his popular 2003 novel The Five People You Meet In Heaven, and what it was like to revisit his favourite literary character 15 years later.

Produced by: John Lui, Jonathan Roberts & Olivia Ho

