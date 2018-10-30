ST Podcast: Let's Talk Movies - Bohemian Rhapsody reviews with local personalities MICappella, Dru Chen and Sylvia Toh

In this inaugural Let's Talk Movies podcast, we review the movie Bohemian Rhapsody featuring Rami Malek at the premiere in Singapore.
Published
Oct 30, 2018, 3:43 pm SGT

Let's Talk Movies - Bohemian Rhapsody reviews with local personalities MICappella, Dru Chen and Sylvia Toh

6:25 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times film critic John Lui chats with local personalities about the latest films: what they liked, what they didn't, and John's own views, all in one show. 

The movie Bohemian Rhapsody opens this week and after a media preview, we spoke with our guests in the following order - local acapella group MICappella, singer-songwriter and Warner Music recording artist Dru Chen, and writer and humorist Sylvia Toh Paik Choo.

Produced by: John Lui

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Topics: 

