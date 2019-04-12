ST Podcast: Lee Jing-Jing's novel How We Disappeared on comfort women in World War II-era Singapore

Bookmark This! Ep 7: Singaporean Lee Jing-Jing's novel How We Disappeared; New York novelist Siri Hustvedt's Memories Of The Future
19:35 mins
Synopsis: A monthly podcast by The Straits Times, where we talk about titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.
This month, we look at women and memory in two new books. New York novelist Siri Hustvedt's Memories Of The Future is about a woman named S.H. who moves to New York.
Is it a memoir? Is it something else?
There is also Singaporean Lee Jing-Jing's devastating historical novel How We Disappeared, about "comfort women" in World War II-era Singapore.
Produced by: Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li
Edited by: Adam Azlee
