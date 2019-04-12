ST Podcast: Lee Jing-Jing's novel How We Disappeared on comfort women in World War II-era Singapore

Listen to Bookmark This!, a monthly podcast series where your hosts from The Straits Times - Toh Wen Li (left) and Olivia Ho - talk about titles in the headlines and recommend reads fresh off the press.
Published
3 min ago

Bookmark This! Ep 7: Singaporean Lee Jing-Jing's novel How We Disappeared; New York novelist Siri Hustvedt's Memories Of The Future

19:35 mins

Synopsis: A monthly podcast by The Straits Times, where we talk about titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

This month, we look at women and memory in two new books. New York novelist Siri Hustvedt's Memories Of The Future is about a woman named S.H. who moves to New York.

Is it a memoir? Is it something else?

There is also Singaporean Lee Jing-Jing's devastating historical novel How We Disappeared, about "comfort women" in World War II-era Singapore.

Produced by: Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li

Edited by: Adam Azlee

