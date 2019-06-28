ST Podcast: Lea Salonga on meaty musical role in Sweeney Todd

Life Chats Ep 8: Broadway star Lea Salonga on meaty role in grisly musical Sweeney Todd

12:36 mins

Synopsis: In this podcast series, The Straits Times features the best chats with the creators and stars of music, film, books, theatre, food, and more.

Broadway singer Lea Salonga won international fame for playing the sweet, naive lead in Miss Saigon.

Now she's all set to play a ghoulish baker of human meat pies in the Stephen Sondheim musical, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, showing here from Nov 28 to Dec 8 at the Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands.

During a press conference at the Swissotel, she talks to arts correspondent Akshita Nanda about her “meaty” role and love for dark drama.

Produced by: Akshita Nanda and John Lui

Edited by: John Lui

