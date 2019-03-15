ST Podcast: Is it over for the career of scandal-hit Seungri and the legacy of Michael Jackson?

Pop Vultures (Season 1: Ep 4) March 15: Is it over for the career of scandal-hit Seungri and the legacy of Michael Jackson?

22 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times that examines all the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood.

K-pop idol Seungri of boyband Big Bang has quit showbiz amid snowballing allegations that of bribery and illegal sex videos.

Meanwhile, in Hollywood, many are re-examining their understanding of the late superstar Michael Jackson and his legacy following the documentary Leaving Neverland which resurfaces the rumours of Jackson's alleged paedophilia and sexual assault on children.

This week, Pop Vultures' hosts Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo tackle both celebrity scandals - giving a brief rundown of what has transpired, whether stars or their enduring legacies can bounce back and be restored to fame following such scandals and whether it is possible for fans to separate the work of an artist from their personal lives.

Is it possible to still love and listen to Jackson's Smooth Criminal? In the event that Big Bang comes back as a five-person group, should they be supported?

Find out what Jan and Sam Jo think.

Produced by: Jan Lee, Yeo Sam Jo and Ernest Luis

