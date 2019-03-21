ST Podcast: Feasting along Keong Saik Road and previewing the Pet Shop Boys' concert

Life Picks Ep 27 Season 2 (March 21): Feasting along Keong Saik Road and previewing the Pet Shop Boys' concert

6:50 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Melissa Sim hosts colleague Tan Hsueh Yun, who recommends a host of good eats along Keong Saik Road. It used to be a seedy red-light district but is now filled with hip bars and restaurants.

Also, Boon Chan chats with us about the upcoming Pet Shop Boys concert. The British duo will hold their concert in Singapore on March 26.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

