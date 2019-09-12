ST Podcast: F1 concerts and Le Petit Chef at Hyatt

Life Picks Ep 49: What to do in Singapore: F1 concerts and Le Petit Chef

9:36 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, host Melissa Sim speaks to colleague Anjali Raguraman about the upcoming F1 concerts including acts such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers. She also discusses with Wong Ah Yoke, a new dining theatre experience called Le Petit Chef at Grand Hyatt Singapore that uses projection mapping.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Penelope Lee

