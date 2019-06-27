ST Podcast: Enjoy bak kut teh xiao long bao; best movie picks

Life Picks host Melissa Sim (centre) chats with colleagues Wong Ah Yoke (left) and John Lui about the best things to do in Singapore from June 27-July 4.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
3 min ago

Life Picks Ep 38: What to do in Singapore June 27-July 4: Bak kut teh xiao long bao (food); Toy Story 4 and Parasite (movies) 

8:19 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks. 

This week, host Melissa Sim is joined by colleagues Wong Ah Yoke and John Lui, who chat about two recently released movies: Toy Story 4 and Parasite, as well as bak kut teh xiao long bao at Cantonese restaurant Yan at the National Gallery Singapore. 

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Topics: 

