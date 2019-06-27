ST Podcast: Enjoy bak kut teh xiao long bao; best movie picks

Life Picks Ep 38: What to do in Singapore June 27-July 4: Bak kut teh xiao long bao (food); Toy Story 4 and Parasite (movies)

8:19 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, host Melissa Sim is joined by colleagues Wong Ah Yoke and John Lui, who chat about two recently released movies: Toy Story 4 and Parasite, as well as bak kut teh xiao long bao at Cantonese restaurant Yan at the National Gallery Singapore.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

