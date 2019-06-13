ST Podcast: Durian feasting guide in Singapore (June 13-27)

Life Picks Ep 36: What to do in Singapore (June 13-27): Durian feasting guide (food)

9:10 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, host Melissa Sim is joined by colleagues Eunice Quek and Hedy Khoo, who chat about the different varieties of durian available this season and where to get the best durian deals.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

