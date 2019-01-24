ST Podcast: DIY popiah and interactive art at the National Museum of Singapore

Life Picks Ep 19 (Jan 24): DIY popiah and interactive art at the National Museum of Singapore
8:33 mins
Synopsis: A weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.
We recommend the new Chinese New Year dishes at Peranakan restaurant Folklore, a newly remastered version of the movie Schindler's List and the Digimuse exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore.
Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis
