ST Podcast: DIY popiah and interactive art at the National Museum of Singapore

PHOTO: FOLKLORE
(From left) ST's Life journalists Olivia Ho, Yip Wai Yee, Eunice Quek and Life Picks podcast host Melissa Sim give you the best lifestyle tips this week.
Published
34 min ago

Life Picks Ep 19 (Jan 24): DIY popiah and interactive art at the National Museum of Singapore 

8:33 mins

Synopsis: A weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

We recommend the new Chinese New Year dishes at Peranakan restaurant Folklore, a newly remastered version of the movie Schindler's List and the Digimuse exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore. 

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Topics: 

