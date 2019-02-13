ST Podcast: Diving into the history and evolution of K-pop

Pop Vultures Ep 1: Diving into the history and evolution of K-pop
34.53 mins
Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times that examines the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood.
South Korean boyband BTS recently became the first K-pop group to present at the Grammys. How did they, K-pop and the bigger Hallyu wave become a multibillion-dollar industry and a global phenomenon?
The Straits Times' Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo tumble down the rabbit hole to tell you all about how K-pop began with one poorly rated song in a 1992 talent show, its evolution since and the dark side to the glamour and glitz of K-pop.
Produced by: Jan Lee, Yeo Sam Jo and Ernest Luis
Edited by: Adam Azlee
