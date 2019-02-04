ST Podcast: Dip into dreams and a drowning Bangkok

Bookmark This! S1: Ep 5: Dip into dreams and a drowning Bangkok

15 mins

Synopsis: A monthly podcast by The Straits Times, where we talk about titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

This month, we dive into Singapore poet Cyril Wong's phantasmagoric collection Oneiros, recently reprinted by Math Paper Press, and Thai author Pitchaya Sudbanthad's centuries-spanning debut novel Bangkok Wakes To Rain, publishing later in February.

Produced by: Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li

Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGg

iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXN

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeLG

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg