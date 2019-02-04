ST Podcast: Dip into dreams and a drowning Bangkok

Listen to Bookmark This!, a new monthly podcast series where your hosts from The Straits Times - Olivia Ho (left) and Toh Wen Li - talk about titles in the headlines and recommend reads fresh off the press.
Published
1 hour ago

Bookmark This! S1: Ep 5: Dip into dreams and a drowning Bangkok

15 mins

Synopsis: A monthly podcast by The Straits Times, where we talk about titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

This month, we dive into Singapore poet Cyril Wong's phantasmagoric collection Oneiros, recently reprinted by Math Paper Press, and Thai author Pitchaya Sudbanthad's centuries-spanning debut novel Bangkok Wakes To Rain, publishing later in February.

Produced by: Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li

Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGg

iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXN

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeLG

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

