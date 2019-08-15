ST Podcast: Dining with a conscience; catching a Hong Kong thriller

Life Picks Ep 45: What to do in Singapore Aug 15-29: Dining with a conscience; catching a Hong Kong thriller

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, host John Lui speaks to colleagues Boon Chan, who recommends the Hong Kong thriller Bodies At Rest, coming to cinemas, and Eunice Quek, who recommends Kausmo, a restaurant that features conscientious dining, with the help of overstocked, over-ripened and oddly-shaped vegetables.

Produced by: John Lui and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

