ST Podcast: Delicious crab-broth ramen and how to catch heartwarming documentary The Work

Life Picks Ep 26 Season 2 (March 14) - Delicious crab-broth ramen and how to catch heartwarming documentary The Work

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks, and if you're a visiting tourist.

This week, Melissa Sim hosts colleague Wong Ah Yoke, who recommends ramen restaurant Hototogisu at Paragon shopping mall, as well as John Lui, who talks about the award-winning documentary The Work.

Families can also book a free 90-minute art tour called The Peekaboo Tour at special education school Rainbow Centre. This runs at various times on Saturdays till March 30.

