ST Podcast: Delicious crab-broth ramen and how to catch heartwarming documentary The Work

(From left) ST journalists John Lui and Wong Ah Yoke share with Life Picks podcast host Melissa Sim the best lifestyle tips this week.
(From left) ST journalists John Lui and Wong Ah Yoke share with Life Picks podcast host Melissa Sim the best lifestyle tips this week.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
41 min ago

Life Picks Ep 26 Season 2 (March 14) - Delicious crab-broth ramen and how to catch heartwarming documentary The Work

6:17 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks, and if you're a visiting tourist.

This week, Melissa Sim hosts colleague Wong Ah Yoke, who recommends ramen restaurant Hototogisu at Paragon shopping mall, as well as John Lui, who talks about the award-winning documentary The Work.

Families can also book a free 90-minute art tour called The Peekaboo Tour at special education school Rainbow Centre. This runs at various times on Saturdays till March 30.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Topics: 

Branded Content