ST Podcast: Colombian film Birds Of Passage; M1 dance fest picks

Life Picks 41: What to do in Singapore (July 18-Aug 1): The Lion King and Birds Of Passage (films); M1 Contact Contemporary Dance Festival (arts)

8:20 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, host Melissa Sim speaks to colleagues John Lui and Olivia Ho about two films: The Lion King and Colombian film Birds Of Passage, as well as the performances in the last weekend of the M1 Contact Contemporary Dance Festival.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Ernest Luis

