ST Podcast: Chinese New Year cookies and the Huayi Chinese Festival of Arts

Life Picks Ep 18: Chinese New Year cookies, marbled beef and Yoyo Sham at the Huayi Festival

9:06 mins

Synopsis: A weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

We pick our favourite Chinese New Year cookies this year, check out the Orchard Cafe at Orchard Hotel and recommend singer Yoyo Sham, who will be singing at the Esplanade on Feb 23, as part of the Huayi Chinese Festival of Arts.

Produced by: Melissa Sim, Ernest Luis and Adam Azlee

