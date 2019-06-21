ST Podcast: Chinese celebrities caught in the middle of protests and politics

Pop Vultures Ep 9: Chinese celebrities caught in the middle of protests and politics

21:32 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times that examines all the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood.

Chinese celebrities from Hong Kong are ducking from the ire of netizens following historic protests in Hong Kong over an extradition bill. Action star Jackie Chan was slammed for saying that he's not aware of what's going on back home. Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou and Japanese rocker Yoshiki were criticised for posting pictures as they hung out with Chan.

How do celebrities navigate such sensitivities?

Join the Pop Vultures as they run down what Chan did, and whether outrage culture on such topics goes too far, They discuss past examples of celebrities caught in political arguments (A-mei, Twice's Tzuyu).

