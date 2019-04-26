ST Podcast: Celebrities caught cheating; How do they recover from extramarital affairs?

Pop Vultures Ep 7: Celebrities caught cheating; How do they recover from extramarital affairs?

22:06 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times that examines all the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood.

Hong Kong singer Andy Hui's recent affair with TVB actress Jacqueline Wong - while being married to his superstar wife Sammi Cheng - has dominated headlines in Chinese entertainment for over a week.

This recalls some infamous cases of celebrity infidelity (Jackie Chan, Jack Neo, Brad Pitt and so on) as we analyse how celebrities go about recovering from the fallout of extramarital affairs and even the occasional love child.

Join the Pop Vultures as they spill the tea on the tactics celebrities use to ride through scandals of their own making. They also muse on who the real victims of such scandals are.

Here's what they cover:

1. Why was Andy Hui's extramarital affair such big news? (0.50)

2. Notorious cases of celebrities caught cheating in the East: Jackie Chan's affair with Elaine Ng and his love child Etta Ng, Jack Neo's 2010 affair. And in the West - Jay-Z's infidelity and how Solange Knowles attacked him etc. (4.25)

3. Women cheating on their partners: Annie Yi cheating on Harlem Yu etc. (8.00)

4. Roadmap for damage control after being caught cheating (8.35)

5. Jack Neo's 2010 affair and how he handled it (10.30)

6. How Asian celebrities vs Hollywood celebrities handle cheating scandals (12.20)

7. Who the real victims of cheating scandals are:

- The enduring public shaming of Monica Lewinsky, the White House intern who had an affair with then Us president Bill Clinton (14.27)

- Sexism in cheating scandals (15.37)

- Kids who get entangled in such scandals such as Etta Ng (16.15)

Produced by: Jan Lee, Yeo Sam Jo and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Yeo Sam Jo

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

On website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts