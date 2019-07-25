ST Podcast: Carrot cake in Tampines; Netflix's German thriller Dark

Life Picks Ep 42: What to do in Singapore July 25-Aug 8 -

10:21 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, host Melissa Sim speaks to colleagues Boon Chan, Hedy Khoo and Ong Sor Fern who recommend German sci-fi thriller Dark, carrot cake and thunder tea rice at two newly revamped hawker centres, as well as Wonderland, an immersive exhibition at the ArtScience museum.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

