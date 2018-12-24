ST Podcast: Burning books, bearing witness and a black-clad woman

The Library Book by Susan Orlean and Melmoth by Sarah Perry, December picks for Bookmark This! Episode 4.
1 hour ago

Bookmark This! Ep 4: Burning books, bearing witness and a black-clad woman
 
17:26 mins

 

Synopsis: A new monthly podcast by The Straits Times, where we talk about titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.
 
Looking for a good book to curl up with over the holiday season? This month, we chat about The Library Book by Susan Orlean, an investigation into the 1986 Los Angeles Public Library fire and a love letter to libraries everywhere, and Melmoth by Sarah Perry, a neo-Gothic novel in which the guilty are haunted through history by a woman in black.
 
Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Ernest Luis
 
