ST Podcast: Burning books, bearing witness and a black-clad woman

Bookmark This! Ep 4: Burning books, bearing witness and a black-clad woman



17:26 mins

Synopsis: A new monthly podcast by The Straits Times, where we talk about titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.



Looking for a good book to curl up with over the holiday season? This month, we chat about The Library Book by Susan Orlean, an investigation into the 1986 Los Angeles Public Library fire and a love letter to libraries everywhere, and Melmoth by Sarah Perry, a neo-Gothic novel in which the guilty are haunted through history by a woman in black.



Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Ernest Luis



Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on:



Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGg



iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXN



Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeLG



Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg