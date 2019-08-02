ST Podcast: Brownface in Singapore

#PopVultures Ep 11: Brownface in Singapore

14:10 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times that examines all the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood.

In this episode, the Pop Vultures get deep into a serious topic - the act of brown-facing in Singapore entertainment.

The issue came to the forefront of the local entertainment scene this week after Mediacorp artist Dennis Chew participated in an Epay advertisement where he darkened his skin. This is not the first time local celebrities have landed themselves in hot water over such an act.

The Pop Vultures' co-hosts Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo invite colleague S.Sakthivel to discuss briefly, past examples of brown-facing and get into why that is often hurtful to minority races.

Is it ever okay to portray someone of another race?

And finally, what’s the lesson here for local entertainment? Can dialogue and engagement between different races in Singapore be further improved?

It’s a heavy topic but one of importance - let the millennial #PopVultures walk you through it.

