ST Podcast: Breaking down 2019's Booker Prize shortlist

Bookmark This! Ep 11: Booker breakdown - Atwood, Rushdie or the 1,000-page sentence?

27:30 mins

Synopsis: A monthly podcast by The Straits Times, where we talk about titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

Life journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li break down the Booker Prize shortlist and weigh Margaret Atwood and Salman Rushdie's chances against Lucy Ellmann's Ducks, Newburyport, which is more than 1,000 pages long.

00:51 The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

05:15 Quichotte by Salman Rushdie

07:30 10 Minutes 38 Seconds In This Strange World by Elif Shafak

12:26 An Orchestra Of Minorities by Chigozie Obioma

15:26 Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo

19:27 Ducks, Newburyport by Lucy Ellmann

Produced by: Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Dear readers,

We are conducting consumer research to find out what types of content you like. Please click on the link below to participate in a short survey which will help us serve you better. Respondents stand a chance to win $100 shopping vouchers and get invited to participate in consumer interviews.

Link: https://sph.au1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4MwYEyWCtmRKUHH

Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGg

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXN

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeLG

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg