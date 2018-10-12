ST Podcast: Bookmark This! - Breaking down the Man Booker shortlist

Bookmark This! - Breaking down the Man Booker shortlist

25 mins

Synopsis: A new monthly podcast by The Straits Times, where we talk about titles in the headlines and sizzling reads. This month, we break down the six contenders on the Man Booker Prize shortlist. Who will win the prestigious prize come Oct 16? We present our top choices.

Fast forward to the following times for the various books covered.

00:36: The Long Take by Robin Robertson

05:32: Milkman by Anna Burns

13:27: The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner

14:45: The Overstory by Richard Powers

18:43: Washington Black by Esi Edugyan

21:49: Everything Under by Daisy Johnson

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li, Ernest Luis and Jonathan Roberts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg



