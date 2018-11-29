ST Podcast: Bold books that cover myths, menstruation and a missing Singapore

Bookmark This! Ep 3: Myths, menstruation and a missing Singapore

15 mins

Synopsis: A new monthly podcast by The Straits Times, where we talk about titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

This month, we chat about two bold new books hot off the press in the wake of the 2018 Singapore Writers Festival - Ng Yi-Sheng's speculative short story collection Lion City and Marylyn Tan's poetry debut Gaze Back.

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Ernest Luis

