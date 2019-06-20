ST Podcast: Beerfest Asia 2019 and StoryFest Festival Singapore

(From left) Life Picks host Melissa Sim chats with colleagues Anjali Raguraman and Akshita Nanda about the best things to do in Singapore from June 20-July 4.
(From left) Life Picks host Melissa Sim chats with colleagues Anjali Raguraman and Akshita Nanda about the best things to do in Singapore from June 20-July 4.
Life Picks Ep 37: What to do in Singapore (June 20-July 4): Beerfest Asia 2019 (food) and StoryFest Festival Singapore (arts)

8:18 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, host Melissa Sim is joined by colleagues Anjali Raguraman and Akshita Nanda, who chat about Beerfest Asia 2019 which is on from June 27-30, and Storyfest Festival Singapore, which is on from June 21-24.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

