ST Podcast: Baybeats festival highlights and savouring proper ban mian

Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl will be performing at Baybeats 2019 as we discuss highlights to look out for in our Life Picks podcast.
Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl will be performing at Baybeats 2019 as we discuss highlights to look out for in our Life Picks podcast.PHOTO: ESPLANADE – THEATRES ON THE BAY
We recommend Bossi Ban Mian's prawn ban mian dry served with a bowl of soup of mani cai and a poached egg, and Bossi's Noodles' signature dish of Ban Mian Soup. Find out more about prices and attention to details in our Life Picks podcast.
We recommend Bossi Ban Mian's prawn ban mian dry served with a bowl of soup of mani cai and a poached egg, and Bossi's Noodles' signature dish of Ban Mian Soup. Find out more about prices and attention to details in our Life Picks podcast.
(From left): This week's Life Picks podcast features Olivia Ho, Hedy Khoo and Anjali Raguraman being hosted by John Lui as they talk about the best things to do in Singapore from Aug 22-29.
(From left): This week's Life Picks podcast features Olivia Ho, Hedy Khoo and Anjali Raguraman being hosted by John Lui as they talk about the best things to do in Singapore from Aug 22-29.
Published
47 min ago

Life Picks Ep 46: What to do in Singapore Aug 22-29: Baybeats, Bossi Ban Mian

11:19 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks. 

This week, host John Lui  speaks to colleagues Hedy Khoo, Anjali Raguraman and Olivia Ho about the Baybeats music festival, a play about death and saying goodbye Eat Duck by Checkpoint Theatre.

They also discuss ban mian noodles prepared with attention to detail at Bossi Ban Mian, as well as UnaUna, a Japanese restaurant that specialises in eel.

Produced by: John Lui and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Subscribe, like and rate our Life Picks podcast on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGc 

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXg 

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/o8Gx 

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts 

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Topics: 

Branded Content