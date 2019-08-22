ST Podcast: Baybeats festival highlights and savouring proper ban mian

Life Picks Ep 46: What to do in Singapore Aug 22-29: Baybeats, Bossi Ban Mian

11:19 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, host John Lui speaks to colleagues Hedy Khoo, Anjali Raguraman and Olivia Ho about the Baybeats music festival, a play about death and saying goodbye Eat Duck by Checkpoint Theatre.

They also discuss ban mian noodles prepared with attention to detail at Bossi Ban Mian, as well as UnaUna, a Japanese restaurant that specialises in eel.

Produced by: John Lui and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

