ST Podcast: Bak chor mee (with more chilli please) and award-winning movie Shoplifters

Life Picks Ep 16 (Dec 20) - Bak chor mee (with more chilli please) and award-winning movie Shoplifters

5:31 mins

Synopsis: A new weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

We chat about a bak chor mee stall, which has relocated to a different part of Toa Payoh, a vegan chocolate pie from Cedele and the award-winning movie Shoplifters by Hirokazu Kore-eda being screened at The Projector on Dec 22.

