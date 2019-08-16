ST Podcast: Bad sex on screen

#PopVultures Ep 12: Bad sex on screen

23:22 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times that examines all the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood.

Today, the #PopVultures get into the steamy topic of sex. Sex on screen can be hot, hilarious and horrifying but what goes into the work behind the scenes? How are they handled in Hollywood, Asia and Singapore?

Why are more sets are now hiring intimacy coordinators to guide actors filming sex scenes? Why is it necessary?

The #PopVultures also share examples about the harsh realities of sexual misconduct on sets and how filming sex scenes can be dangerous to actors.

In the Singapore entertainment scene, are rape scenes more frequent and how often it is used as a plot device?

Dive in with #PopVultures on the sexy and the unsexy on screen!

Produced by: Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

janlee@sph.com.sg

yeosamjo@sph.com.sg

