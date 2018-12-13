ST Podcast: A Christmas meat platter, a party on a boat and the Global Migrant Festival

Life Picks Ep 15 (Dec 13) - A Christmas meat platter, a party on a boat and the Global Migrant Festival

7:46 mins

Synopsis: A new weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

In the spirit of Christmas, we chat about a yummy meat platter at restaurant The Black Swan in Cecil Street and two gigs picks on Dec 22: Jeremy Monteiro's Jazzy Christmas: A Big Band, Big Bang! concert at the Esplanade and one of Singapore’s longest-running party series, EATMEPOPTART.

There is also the Global Migrant Festival on Dec 15 and 16. Reporter Olivia Ho reads an excerpt from the poem Why Migrant? by Bangladeshi construction worker Bikas Nath.

It won the 2016 Migrant Worker Poetry Competition and was reproduced from Songs From A Distance, an anthology of poems submitted to the competition.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

