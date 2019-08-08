ST Podcast: 4 plays to catch in Singapore from August to October 

Life Picks Ep 44: Four plays to catch in Singapore from August to October

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, host Melissa Sim speaks to colleague Olivia Ho about four local productions that audiences should not miss.

Catch Supervision and Merdeka by Wildrice, funny man Hossan Leong's final solo show Hossan-ah 50! Love You Leong Time! (Book here) as well as Pangdemonium's Urinetown.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

