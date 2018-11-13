ST+ news winner gifts Margaret River Gourmet trip to late friend's family

SINGAPORE - When retiree Chua Sim Beng found out that he had won a $10,000 trip for two to this year's Margaret River Gourmet Escape in Perth, he knew he would give the prize awayto his friend's daughter and her mother.

His friend, Mr Chew Pong Tak, 49, died earlier this year after battling nose cancer, leaving behind his wife Ms Thor Ya Lin, who is in her mid-forties, daughter Ally, 19, and son Bryan, 21.

"I went on a holiday with his family to Perth a few years ago. So I thought this trip would be an opportunity for them to relive some happy memories," says Mr Chua, 58.

Mr Chua met Mr Chew while working in the civil service.

"I knew him for over 20 years. he was a very good friend and a good father. We were like brothers."

In fact, the two were so close that Mr Chua is god-father to both Ally and Bryan.

"I've watched them both grow up. We spend quite a lot of time together and I still meet up with the family almost every week," says Mr Chua.

"We were very happy when we found out we had won. They are very excited to go."

Ms Thor and Ally will leave on Friday (Nov 16) and spend the weekend there.

The four-day package for two includes return economy flights from Singapore to Perth on Singapore Airlines, three nights' accommodation, selected event tickets and exclusive experiencesincluding a gourmet beach barbecue dinner with British chefs Rick and Jack Stein.

The contest was run by The Straits Times as part of the ST+ news with benefits programme to reward loyal subscribers.

This year's Margaret River Gourmet Escape features over 40 acclaimed chefs including English celebrity chef Nigella Lawson, American chef Niki Nakayama of Los Angeles restaurant n/naka, and Australia-born Skye Gyngell from London's Spring restaurant.

The festival, which runs from Nov 16 to 18, has 45 food and wine events taking place in more than 25 locations.

These include a West African-inspired feast by chef Jeremy Chan of London restaurant Ikoyi and a sunset vineyard dinner hosted by Singapore-based French chef Julien Royer, with chef Seth James of Australian winery Wills Domain.

The heart of the festival is the Gourmet Village set in Leeuwin Estate, where food and wine stars will appear for themed demonstrations, question-and-answer sessions, panel discussions and masterclasses.