Bargain hunters join this contest to win $5,000 worth of Harvey Norman products

Calling all bargain hunters - The Straits Times-GSS Fantasy Shopping challenge is back and it is on the lookout for savvy shoppers.

In its second year, the competition, organised by The Straits Times in partnership with Australian furniture and electronics giant Harvey Norman, will pitch contestants against one another in a shopping competition.

Last year's competition saw winners walk away with up to $2,000 worth of prizes. This year, the stakes are even higher, with up to $5,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.

Held ahead of the Great Singapore Sale (GSS), the competition will take place at Harvey Norman Northpoint City Superstore on May 18.

Working in pairs, contestants need to move around the store together and pick items found on the display shelves worth up to a total retail price of $5,000, based on the discounted prices of the items. They have 30 minutes to do so.

Each team can take only one of each item and must choose products from the outlet's four different departments - Electronics, IT, Bedding and Furniture.

For bulky items such as beds, ovens, television sets, mattresses, washing machines and vacuum cleaners, contestants must take a photo of the price tag as well as snap a selfie with both team members and the item. These two photos must be presented to the officials at the designated cashier counter when the contest ends.

The team that chalks up the highest percentage of discounts wins and will walk away with the entire haul. The other two teams will be given $200 worth of shopping vouchers each.

Time is of the essence. A deduction of two percentage points from the total discount percentage will be imposed for every minute of delay in reporting back after the 30 minutes are over.

If contestants exceed their allocated $5,000 budget, two percentage points will be deducted from the final score per $50 exceeded.

The GSS, to be held between June 8 and Aug 12 this year, is in its 25th run.

Mr Martin Cheong, 29, is keen to join the competition with his wife.

"As we are new home owners, it would be great for us to get a chance to win all the furniture and appliances we need to deck out our new flat," he says.

"We've already been doing a lot of hunting for discounts, so hopefully, that will put us ahead of the pack in spotting the best deals during the competition."

Go to str.sg/fantasyshopping for more details and to register as a participant.