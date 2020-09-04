ST & BT Podcasts of the week (Sept 4)

ETFs and unit trusts, what are the differences and misconceptions?: Money Hacks Ep 79 (featuring Gregory Van, chief executive and founding partner of Endowus)

Where next for Messi; what next for Singapore Athletics: #GameOfTwoHalves Ep 98

Can a person get Covid-19 twice? - Health Check Ep 42 (featuring Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, the programme leader for infectious diseases at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health)

Tasty Nanjing salted duck; handmade dim sum treats; less sweet burnt cheesecake: Food Picks Ep 24

New exhibitions at National Gallery Singapore as a response to the pandemic: Lifestyle Picks Ep 92

Perilous journeys of migratory birds : Green Pulse Ep 29

What will a post-Shinzo Abe era bring?: Asian Insider Ep 38 (featuring Dr Satoru Nagao, visiting fellow at Hudson Institute, and Ravi Velloor, associate editor with The Straits Times)