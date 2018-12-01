Spruce up your Yuletide decor with this selection of Christmas ornaments

SINGAPORE - Add some Christmas cheer to your home with these 10 decorations curated by The Straits Times.

1. Christmas wreath (Prices start at $95 for a 12-inch wreath)



Charlotte Puxley silver and blue wreath. PHOTO: CHARLOTTE PUXLEY



A Christmas wreath is a classic and what's better than one made with real plants and flowers? Singapore-based florist Charlotte Puxley, who has 10 years of experience, uses rosehips, eucalyptus, preserved beech and pine for many of her wreaths, which can last for a month. She will takes in orders for wreaths, which come in four different colour schemes, until Dec 18 on her website.

Buy it: https://www.charlottepuxleyflowers.com.

2. Advent calendar with LED lights, $349



Advent calendar with LED lights, $349. PHOTO: TANGS



Go traditional with this advent calendar, which has its 12 little boxes, perfect for sneaking in a surprise gift. The 29.5cm-tall piece comes with LED lights and depicts a cosy white Christmas scene.

Buy it: Tangs at Tang Plaza, 310 Orchard Road; Open: Mondays to Saturdays, 10.30am to 9.30pm; Sundays, 11am to 8.30pm; go to www.tangs.com

3. Five-piece glittering metal tree, $1,290



5-piece glittering metal tree, $1,290. PHOTO: TANGS



Find a real Christmas tree too troublesome to set up and a fake one too artificial-looking? Why not go for one with a twist with this metal tree that stands about 2m tall. The minimalist structure comes in gold or white.

Buy it: Tangs at Tang Plaza, 310 Orchard Road; Open: Mondays to Saturdays, 10.30am to 9.30pm; Sundays, 11am to 8.30pm; go to www.tangs.com

4. Ornament garland cookie jar, $69.95



Ornament garland cookie jar, $69.95. PHOTO: CRATE AND BARREL



Not to be mistaken for a tree bauble, this cheery little ball is actually a cookie jar - great for containing all those holiday treats.

Buy it: Crate and Barrel stores at 04-21/22 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn; and orchardgateway@emerald, 218 Orchard Road; both open: 10am to 10pm daily; go to www.crateandbarrel.com.sg

5. Wooden snowflake, $13



Wooden snowflake, $13. PHOTO: ROBINSONS



It may not snow in Singapore but this wooden snowflake ornament, made using the die-cut technique, evokes the feel of a white Christmas on a traditional green tree.

Buy it: Robinsons The Heeren, 260 Orchard Road; open: 10.30; go to www.robinsons.com.sg

6. Fabric Santa Hanging Ornament, $9.90 each



Fabric Santa Hanging Ornament, $9.90 for one. PHOTO: METRO PTE LTD



These cute ornaments will please the kids. Other designs come in the form of a bird and an angel.

Buy it: www.metro.com.sg

7. Pineapple bauble, $60 for a set of four



Pineapple bauble, $60 for a set of four. PHOTO: HTTP_MARGO-RITA.COM



This glass bauble will add a little tropical touch to your Christmas tree. The pineapple is also considered an auspicious fruit in Chinese custom and since its in a festive gold, you can use it as a Chinese New Year decoration too.

Buy it: Singapore Trading Post, 07-01 Tan Boon Liat Building, 315 Outram Road; open: Sundays to Thursdays, 10.30am to 5pm; Fridays, 10.30am to 5.30pm; Saturdays, 10.30am to 6pm; go to singaporetradingpost.com

8. Harlequin lamp shade, $7.90



Harlequin lamp shade, $7.90. PHOTO: IKEA



A versatile and affordable piece which can be hung from the ceiling as a pendant lamp or attached to a table lamp base.

Buy it: IKEA stores at 317 Alexandra Road and 60 Tampines North Drive 2; both open: Sundays to Thursdays,10am to 10pm; Fridays, Saturdays and eves of public holidays, 10am - 11pm; go to www.ikea.com/sg

9. Christmas Circle, $38



Christmas Circle $38. PHOTO: MUSTARDTREE



A colourful ornament from social enterprise Mustard Tree made by artisans with special needs artisans, who struggle to find employment. Sales proceeds go to training and guidance of special-needs individuals.

Buy it: www.mustardtree.com.sg

10. Blessing Tree, $79



Blessing Tree, $79. PHOTO: BLOOMBACK BLESSING TREE



Handcrafted by marginalised women, this bell jar with preserved flowers from lifestyle and gift store Bloomback works as both a decoration and a gift. Sales proceeds contribute to the supporting marginalised women in Singapore, such as those with disabilities or low-income single mothers, to get employment and skills training.

Buy it: Bloomback.org