Spruce up your Yuletide decor

1 Advent calendar with LED lights, $349

Go traditional with this advent calendar, which has little boxes - perfect for sneaking in a surprise gift.

The 29.5cm-tall piece comes with LED lights and depicts a cosy white Christmas scene.

Buy it: Tangs at Tang Plaza, 310 Orchard Road; open: Mondays to Saturdays, 10.30am to 9.30pm; Sundays, 11am to 8.30pm; go to www.tangs.com

2 Ornament garland cookie jar, $69.95

Not to be mistaken for a tree bauble, this cheery little ball is actually a cookie jar - great for containing all those holiday treats.

Buy it: Crate and Barrel stores at 04-21/22 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn; and orchardgateway@ emerald, 218 Orchard Road; both open: 10am to 10pm daily; go to www.crateandbarrel.com.sg

3 Pineapple bauble, $60 for a set of four

This glass bauble will add a tropical touch to your Christmas tree. The pineapple is also considered an auspicious fruit in Chinese custom and since it is in a festive gold, you can use it as a Chinese New Year decoration too.

Buy it: Singapore Trading Post, 07-01 Tan Boon Liat Building, 315 Outram Road; open: Monday to Wednesday, 10.30am to 5pm; Thursday and Friday, 10.30am to 5.30pm; Saturdays, 10am to 6pm; Sunday; 11am to 5pm; go to singaporetradingpost.com

4 Wooden snowflake, $13

It may not snow in Singapore, but this wooden snowflake ornament, made using the die-cut technique, evokes the feel of a white Christmas on a traditional green tree.

Buy it: Robinsons The Heeren, 260 Orchard Road; open: 10.30am to 10pm daily; go to www.robinsons.com.sg

5 Fabric Santa Hanging Ornament, $9.90 each

These cute ornaments will please the kids. Other designs come in the form of a bird and an angel.

Buy it: www.metro.com.sg

6 Five-piece glittering metal tree, $1,290

Find a real Christmas tree too troublesome to set up and a fake one too artificial-looking?

Why not go for one with a twist with this metal tree that stands about 2m tall. The minimalist structure comes in gold or white.

Buy it: Tangs at Tang Plaza, 310 Orchard Road; open: Mondays to Saturdays, 10.30am to 9.30pm; Sundays, 11am to 8.30pm; go to www.tangs.com

7 Christmas wreath (prices start at $95 for a 30cm wreath)

A Christmas wreath is a classic and what is better than one made with real plants and flowers?

Singapore-based florist Charlotte Puxley, who has 10 years of experience, uses rosehips, eucalyptus, preserved beech and pine for many of her wreaths, which can last a month.

She will take orders for wreaths, which come in four colour schemes, until Dec 18 on her website.

Buy it: www.charlottepuxleyflowers.com

8 Blessing Tree, $79

Handcrafted by marginalised women, this bell jar with preserved flowers from lifestyle and gift store Bloomback would work as a decoration and a gift.

Sales proceeds contribute to supporting marginalised women in Singapore, such as those with disabilities or low-income single mothers, to get employment and skills training.

Buy it: bloomback.org

9 Harlequin lamp shade, $7.90

A versatile and affordable piece which can be hung from the ceiling as a pendant lamp or attached to a table lamp base.

Buy it: Ikea stores at 317 Alexandra Road and 60 Tampines North Drive 2; both open: Sundays to Thursdays, 10am to 10pm; Fridays, Saturdays and eves of public holidays, 10am - 11pm; go to www.ikea.com/sg

10 Christmas Circle, $38

A colourful ornament from social enterprise Mustard Tree made by artisans with special needs, who usually struggle to find employment. Sales proceeds go towards the training and guidance of special-needs individuals.

Buy it: www.mustardtree.com.sg/shop