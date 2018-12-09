Sportsman fasts for mental sharpness

When his gym buddy showed up at his home before their workout, it was natural for former Olympian and national swimmer Desmond Koh to offer his friend breakfast. The friend said no and told him he was on intermittent fasting.

"When I heard about it, I was perplexed," the 45-year-old, a managing director at BNP Paribas, said. "I had grown up thinking that I always had to have breakfast."

He started researching it. The vegetarian, who works out six days a week, has been on it for about 18 months.

The intention was not to lose weight, although he has lost about 2kg from his 1.77m-tall frame and his weight hovers around 72 to 73kg now.

Rather, it was one way to understand himself - mentally, physically and spiritually - better.

Mr Koh said: "As a sports person, I have a decent sense of my body. I don't feel physically weaker. I can do really good workouts. I feel my mind is sharp."

He has one main meal a day, either lunch or dinner. If it is lunch, he packs it to work and it is usually a salad and sweet potato or pumpkin. Avocados are a staple, he added. He might also have hummus.

If his main meal is dinner, then it would be a vegetarian stew or soup, with a salad.

"If I have a good meal with good fats and nutrition, I have no cravings," he said.

The process of understanding himself better started when he got "fat and unhealthy both physically and mentally" working as a trader and in corporate finance, after his swimming career.

He decided to go back to sports, swimming and doing triathlons; and found he could figure out many of life's challenges while swimming.

"It's so peaceful," he said. "Nobody talks to me. It's just me and my breath and the feeling of the water."

He is married to Nadya Hutagalung, a television host and ecoactivist, and the couple have three children. She is vegan and he turned vegetarian 10 years ago. They eat organic and whole foods and are careful about sourcing their produce.

His day starts at about 5am with 30 minutes of meditation, followed by a workout.

"I truly believe that fitness and wellness allow me to perform well."