Spice Girls reunite, minus Victoria Beckham

LONDON • Even superstar Adele could not contain her glee, posting a picture of herself in her younger days posing with Spice Girls posters in her bedroom.

The singer was reacting to news on Monday of a British reunion tour next year of the girl group, but without Victoria Beckham.

The 1990s pop phenomenon will take the stage in six cities, including Manchester on June 1, Scottish capital Edinburgh a week later and culminating at Wembley on June 15.

In a video shared on the band's newly created Twitter account, the four remaining members staged a mock news broadcast to confirm the tour, featuring them starting to sing one of their old songs.

Beckham also took to social media, posting a photo of the foursome alongside a statement.

"I won't be joining my girls on stage again, but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour," she wrote on Instagram.

Ahead of the announcement, Melanie Brown, also known as Scary Spice, left the door open to Beckham's possible involvement. "It's just the four of us who are fully confirmed, but you know, Vic might join us at some point," she told Britain's ITV.

"She's got a full-on life with all her work commitments and her fashion line and her kids, so, she's just kind of not committing just yet," Brown added.

The five-piece group formed in 1994, split in 2000, but reunited for a world tour in 2007. They got together again to perform at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE