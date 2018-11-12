Spice Girls add tour dates

LONDON • Best-selling 1990s girl band Spice Girls added extra dates to their upcoming British tour last Saturday after fans raced to buy tickets when they went on sale.

The band - minus Posh Spice Victoria Beckham, now a fashion designer - had six dates lined up next year, including a finale at Wembley Stadium in London. But after a flood of interest when tickets went on sale online, they added more dates, including more at Wembley, Britain's biggest venue.

On social media, fans shared their joy at being able to see a band they loved in childhood. But others expressed frustration after spending hours online without getting through and at seeing tickets at inflated prices appearing on resale sites.

The Spice Girls, formed in 1994, split in 2000, but reunited for a world tour in 2007 and a performance at the London 2012 Olympics.

