Spice Girl targeted by racist bullies in school

LONDON • Mel B of the Spice Girls said she was often the target of racial insults when she was growing up as a biracial girl in Leeds.

The 45-year-old, whose real name is Melanie Brown, revealed this in an interview with English tabloid Daily Star, the latest celebrity to share her encounters with racism amid protests in the United States for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Brown was born to a white British mother and a black father from the Caribbean island of Nevis.

"It was really when I went to school that I understood the colour of my skin had such an effect on the other kids. All of a sudden, I was called all these names I didn't understand, like 'P**i', 'Redskin' and obviously the N-word," she said.

She also recalled how when she joined English pop group Spice Girls in the 1990s, her hair was a source of contention and she was asked to straighten it for a music video. "I refused point-blank because my hair was my identity and, yes, it was different to all the other girls. But that was what the Spice Girls were about - celebrating our differences."