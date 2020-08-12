South Korean musical actor under fire after nightclub party

SEOUL • A South Korean actor who starred in a musical has lost his fan club after photos of him clubbing emerged.

Kim Jun-young, 30, came under fire for partying at a Seoul club from last Thursday night to last Friday morning after photos of him at the club went viral on social media.

He is a leading actor in the musical Ludwig: Beethoven The Piano.

As his clubbing photos triggered a storm online, Kim has stepped down from the show since last Saturday.

The production company of Ludwig said Kim did not have any contact with other members of the production team after visiting the club.

"I forgot my role as a stage actor who meets the audience directly, making a wrong decision which troubles others," Kim said on his social media account last Saturday, expressing regret for his action.

According to his agency HJ Culture, Kim voluntarily tested for Covid-19 and results came out negative. He went into a two-week self-quarantine and will be tested again at the end of the quarantine period.

Meanwhile, his online fan club All Live Young has halted all activities, saying: "We do not want to defend Kim's careless behaviour."

The fan club added that the actor has agreed to its shutdown.

Kim made his stage debut in 2018. Ludwig was his first leading role. His co-stars Jo Hwan-ji and Park Jun-hee will take over his role in the musical.

The show runs until next month .

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK